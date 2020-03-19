The Midland County Health Department is confirming the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
The woman is an adult woman with a history of international travel. She has been in isolation in her home, according to health officials.
The Midland County Department of Public Health said they are working with her to identify and contact others who may have been potentially exposed.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation. It is important that we continue as a community to implement the recommended mitigation and prevention strategies to help slow the spread of this disease,” said Fred Yanoski, Director/Health Officer at the Midland County Department of Public Health.
Meantime, three deaths have been reported in Michigan due to the virus. Click here for more on that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.