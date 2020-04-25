First responders honor Detroit 5-year-old who died of coronavirus with vehicle procession

A Detroit community came together on Friday to honor the daughter of two first responders who died after contracting coronavirus.
First responders lined-up for a vehicle procession in honor of Skylar Herbert.
READ MORE: 5-year-old daughter of Detroit’s first responders dies from coronavirus complications
The 5-year-old developed a rare form of meningitis while fighting the virus.
She died on Sunday, April 19 after spending two weeks on a ventilator.
Her mother, Lavondira Herbert, worked for the Detroit Police Department while her father is a Detroit Firefighter.
Her family said they want her death to serve as a reminder of how deadly the virus can be.
"Her death will not go in vain. Her leaving us will not go in vain,” said Raybrielle Thomas, Skylar’s sister. “This is, we never want any other family to experience what we've experienced. And she's so strong. She fought till the end. She's a fighter so. It doesn't matter. That's what we want people to know. It doesn't matter what you got going on. We just want you to fight until the end."
