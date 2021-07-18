First responders in Frankenmuth completed a search Saturday night after a man went down in a corn field while operating a paraglider.
At 8:16 p.m. on July 17 a neighbor observed the pilot go down in a corn field north of the William “Tiny” Zehnder Field on the 7200 block of S. Block Road.
The pilot, a Florida resident in his mid-60’s, was not hurt and told first responders he had a belt break on his engine causing him to lose power. The aircraft did not look damaged as the parachute allowed for a soft landing in the corn field according to Fire Captain Dan Schneirla.
The FAA will contact the pilot if further investigation and an inspection of the aircraft and scene is needed.
The pilot refused medical treatment at the scene.
