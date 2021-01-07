Michigan is moving to the next phase of distributing and administering coronavirus vaccines starting next week.
On Monday, residents 65 and older, and more essential workers can receive their first dose of the vaccine.
“Not fun. If you have the chance to avoid it, avoid it,” said Robert Warnemuende, paramedic supervisor for Saginaw County.
Warnemuende had COVID-19. He is glad to know the vaccine will soon be available to first responders like him.
“It’s an added layer of protection for us,” Warnemuende said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services would make Michigan residents 65 and older, along with some essential workers, eligible for the vaccine on Jan. 11.
“My guys also want to be protected when they come into contact with people because they don’t have any choice but to come into contact with people,” Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said.
Gomez and his office is part of the group able to get the vaccine beginning next week.
“We’ve been sitting around here talking about this for a long time and this couldn’t get fast enough here,” Gomez said.
PreK through 12th grade teachers are also included.
“We want to get the ball rolling as soon as we can and making certain that we can get individuals vaccinated that choose to do so,” Saginaw Public Schools Superintendent Ramont Roberts said.
“This is certainly a big step and like I said, we have a little bit more work to do to get to a point where I think we can open up and be back to normal and keep everyone safe,” Roberts said.
Staying safe is what Warnemuende is hoping people will do by getting the vaccine when they get the chance.
“If people aren’t willing to get it then we’re just going to be back where we started,” Warnemuende said.
