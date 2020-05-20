Stay clear of the Gratiot Road and River Road intersection. Saginaw County Emergency Management and local first responders are asking all residents to avoid the area as it was closed due to flooding.
Water levels continue to rise, and first responders are seeing increased traffic congestion along South River Road, due in part, to gawkers.
This is diverting necessary emergency personnel from priority issues to address the traffic problem, officials report.
