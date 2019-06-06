First responders from all over Bay County gathered to prepare themselves for dealing with an active shooter.
“Well these things continue to happen across the country. It’s very sad that this is where we’re at and that these events keep happening,” said Kurt Corradi, training officer with the Bay City Department of Public Safety.
Corradi was one of 240 first responders from throughout Bay County taking part in an active shooter drill on June 6.
The active drill had been planned for months, but takes on added meaning in the wake of the Virginia Beach shooting inside a government building.
“We need to prepare and be ready in the event that this ever happens in our community. We also hope that it doesn’t, but if it does we want our officers, fire, EMS, to be ready to respond,” Corradi said.
The active shooter drills began with a series of 911 calls, followed by a contact team entering a building to neutralize the shooter, and a rescue team to help survivors make it outside and receive care.
While the drills are scheduled to wrap-up, TV5 learned local law enforcement authorities are planning an even bigger event for next spring.
“We’re looking to do a full-scale event which will be very similar to this, but we’ll actually transport people to hospitals. They’ll go through if it was a school, the whole reunification process, things like that. So, it will be a half-day to a whole-day process,” Michigan State Police Trooper Mark Burch said.
Burch said the shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 dead serves as a reminder that we all need to stay alert.
He said preparation is key for law enforcement.
“If we’re not prepared for this and we just think that it’s never going to happen here, shame on us,” Burch said.
Corradi believes the drill has been a huge success.
“We know that our officers, fire, EMS, they’re going to be prepared,” Corradi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.