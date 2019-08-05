“In the event of a real occurrence, it won’t be our first rodeo, if you will,” said John Stewart, the emergency services coordinator with Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Stewart said crews at Hurley are always training for the unthinkable.
“I think it’s something really important,” Stewart said. “It’s something we drill a couple times a year. We practice our plan, so everyone is aware what expectations are in the event.”
The hospital teams up with local law enforcement and other first responders as often as possible to stay ahead of the game, he said.
Like a disaster drill that happened in May at the Flint Bishop International Airport, Stewart said it doesn’t end with the reenactment.
“Afterwards we do an ‘after-action report,’ which is kind of a critique and we discuss very candidly what we did well and where those opportunities exists that we could do better.”
He said anytime there is a tragic event like the shooting in El Paso or Dayton, how first responders react will be looked at and reviewed. He said there’s a lot of learn from in these cases.
There will now be even more discussion about how to stay prepared if something like this happens in Mid-Michigan.
Stewart said it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on what’s going on around you.
“I think the one thing there is a lot of discussion around is situational awareness,” Stewart said. “Know your surroundings and perhaps try to avoid things that predispose you to that type of outcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.