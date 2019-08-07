In a world full of violence, there’s a group of people coming together in the city of Saginaw to spread the light.
“Usually when we get called it’s under not great circumstances, but at least this way they get to see us in a different light,” said First Lt Brian McComb.
After seven years, the Light Up the Night event is still going strong.
Police from the city and state as well as fire crews and EMS walking the street. They’re meeting the people they serve face-to-face and providing some light… literally.
“We hand out light bulbs and we ask people to put them on their porch and turn them on,” McComb said.
They say having more light in the neighborhood is likely to deter crime, something useful in this era of violence.
According to Michigan State Police, there’s been seven homicides in the City of Saginaw and several more in surrounding areas.
Just Tuesday morning, a man was critically injured after being shot while driving his vehicle along I-75 near Saginaw.
Mark Thompson, president of Mobile Medical Response said the city is need and they are there to provide.
“I'm a Saginaw native,” Thompson said. “I’ve lived here all my life and I think this is an event that’s been very positive for the area and we're happy to apart of it.”
The next walk is happening next Wednesday at Herig Elementary and all are welcome.
“We want to see people come on out,” McComb said. “It’s a good time.”
