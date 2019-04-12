FIRST Robotics competition heats up at SVSU

The FIRST Robotics state competition made its way to Saginaw Valley State University.
More than 160 teams from around Michigan are battling it out to earn top honors.
“This is the state championship for just Michigan teams. And those that qualify, 87 of them, will move on to Cobo Hall where they will meet teams from all over the world,” said Gail Alpert, President of FIRST Robotics Michigan.
This year’s competition is called Destination Deep Space. High school teams use their science, technology, engineering, and math skills to build the best robot for specific tasks.
The teams have six weeks to prepare their robots for competition.
One of those teams is Bullock Creek High School.
Team captain, Senior Rebecca Jean, says robotics is much more than just the science or sport. “I think this has been an incredibly positive experience. I know, as I joined as a Sophomore, I was definitely not the same person I am today. I feel like I’m much stronger and more confident today.”
That confidence has caused Rebecca to be more sure of her future. She said because of her robotics team she’ll be studying bio-engineering in college, no matter the outcome of Friday’s competition.
“It’s helping direct my path forward in life,” Jean said.
Divisional playoffs take place Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University.
