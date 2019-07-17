Professional golf has returned to Mid-Michigan in an inaugural tournament that teed off from the Midland Country Club Wednesday morning.
It is the first time the LPGA Tour has made a stop in Midland. The tournament features a new two-golfer team format.
While many golfers in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational were in search of birdies, fans were looking for autographs.
“Really cool. This is my first tournament I’ve ever been to,” said Drew Bos, 12.
Drew is a golf enthusiast who has spent this week filling his hat with signatures. He spent the day on Wednesday waiting for LPGA players to finish their round so he could grab some autographs.
“It’s just a bunch of famous people and I don’t know a lot of them. And now I’m getting to know them a little bit,” Drew said.
Meanwhile, Olivia Pumford – who will play golf for Saginaw Valley State University – is thrilled to see many of the world’s best female golfers in Mid-Michigan.
“I think it’s cool for such a big tournament to be somewhere like this,” Pumford said.
For Pumford, this is more than just entertainment – it’s a learning experience.
“It’s crazy being able to walk next to them and just see their pre-shot routine. Even get to listen to what they’re talking about before and after each shot. So I think it’s really cool,” Pumford said.
This is the LPGA Tour’s first visit to Midland and the players were impressed with the fans.
“This is my first time in Midland, Michigan and it was beautiful to see people coming out and watch us and cheer us on,” one golfer said.
“The fan support this week has been amazing. Just to see all these people like happy to watch us play golf is really great support,” another golfer said.
Drew said his experience was nice. Not only does he have a hat to cherish, but also a few signed golf balls too.
“It’s just really hot out here too and it’s worth it to get the autographs,” Drew said.
If you have any questions about attending the tournament, you can download the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational app through the App Store or Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.