The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has narrowed its search for a new site location for the animal and control facility.
The Board of Commissioners evaluated 12 sites since February 2019 and has narrowed its selection to a site in Kochville Township.
Officials said the county was ready to submit a purchase offer when the property owner decided to remove the site from sale listings.
“We believe selection of the right site for the shelter is as important as the construction of the building,” Saginaw County Controller Robert Bellemen said.
Officials said the county has one opportunity to ensure SCACC’s continued success by selecting the most advantageous site.
Voters approved an increase in the millage rate for Animal Control. The increased millage was levied with the December 2018 tax bills.
Officials said the tax dollars collected have been deposited in the Animal Control Fund for the care of animals and to cover the cost of the new facility.
