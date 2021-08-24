Michiganders can get their first violation of driving while intoxicated expunged from their record, under certain circumstances.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 4219 and 4220 on Monday, Aug. 23, which are expected to allow an estimated 200,000 non-repeat OWI offenders to have a clean record.
The governor also signed House Bill 4308 and 4309 to continue Michigan’s legal blood alcohol content (BAC) level for driving at .08. The Michigan BAC legal limit was set to rise to .10 on Oct. 1.
“No one should be defined by a mistake they have made in the past,” Whitmer said. “These bills allow Michiganders to move on from a past mistake in order to have a clean slate. We must clear a path for first-time offenders so that all residents are able to compete for jobs with a clean record and contribute to their communities in a positive way.”
First-time OWI offenders can seek expungement five years after their probation. Applicants must submit a petition to the court, which would be reviewed and determined by a judge. Incidents that caused death or serious injury are not eligible.
“Safe & Just Michigan thanks Gov. Whitmer for signing these popular, bipartisan bills, which represent a long-awaited chance for a fresh start for tens of thousands of Michiganders whose opportunities have been limited by a single old DUI conviction,” Safe & Just Michigan Executive Director John S. Cooper said. “Drunk driving is a serious problem in Michigan, but permanently limiting a person’s ability to work and drive based on a one-time, decades-old mistake does not make sense. People who can show that their DUI conviction was a one-time mistake should have an opportunity to make a fresh start.”
