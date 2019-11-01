It was 63 years ago that the first vehicles crossed the iconic Mackinac Bridge, in a move that was decades in the planning.
On Nov. 1, 1957, the “Mighty Mac” opened to traffic, connecting Mackinaw City in the Lower Peninsula, to St. Ignace in the Upper Peninsula.
It was a long process from the initial idea on July 1, 1888, when the board of directors of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island held their first meeting, and Cornelius Vanderbilt said “We now have the largest, well-equipped hotel of its kind in the world for a short season business. Now what we need is a bridge across the Straits.”
The five-mile bridge, including approaches, is the world’s 5th-longest suspension bridge in the world, and the longest suspension bridge in the western hemisphere.
Construction on the bridge started in 1954, and five men would lose their lives before it was completed. One died in a diving accident, another man fell in a caisson while welding, a third fell into the water and drowned, and two men fell from a temporary catwalk near the top of the north tower.
