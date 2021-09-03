The first cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in Oakland and Macomb County residents.
In the past week, mosquitoes collected in Detroit, Bay County, Kent County, Macomb County, Midland County, Oakland County, and Wayne County have tested positive for the West Nile virus and Jamestown Canyon virus.
Additionally, a sick deer in Livingston County tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The best way to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites.
“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness, so take extra care during peak mosquito-biting hours, which are dusk and dawn,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “As we head into the holiday weekend and beyond, we urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using insect repellant and wearing long-sleeve shirts and long pants when outdoors during those time periods.”
Most people who contract West Nile will have no clinical symptoms, but some may become ill three to 15 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness, and a severe headache. More serious complications include neurological illnesses such as meningitis and encephalitis.
You can take the following precautions:
- Using EPA registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, and 2-undecanone; follow the product label instructions and reapply as directed.
- Don’t use repellent on children under 2 months old. Instead dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs and cover crib, stroller and baby carrier with mosquito netting.
- Wearing shoes and socks, light-colored long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.
- Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.
- Using bed nets when sleeping outdoors or in conditions with no window screens.
- Eliminating all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding around your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water once a week.
To date, 22 mosquito samples, eight birds, one squirrel, and one horse have tested positive for West Nile in Michigan.
