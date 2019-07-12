The first bird to test positive for West Nile Virus has been reported in Bay County.
Mosquito Control said a blue jay from the city of Bay City has tested positive.
“Bay County has seen West Nile virus-positive birds and mosquitoes nearly every year since 2002,” said Rebecca Brandt, Bay County Mosquito Control Manager. “As our program is responding with increased surveillance and control efforts through the area, residents are strongly encouraged to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”
The virus is passed from birds to humans when it is transmitted through mosquitos who have fed on infected birds.
So far this season there have been no reported cases of infected humans, and typically only two in 10 will experience any illness.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache and body aches, but can be as severe as encephalitis and meningitis.
Mosquito Control asks that anyone who finds a dead crow or blue jay contact their office at (989) 894-4555. Other birds can be buried or disposed of.
Avoiding mosquito bites is the best way to prevent the disease. Mosquito control recommends avoiding the outdoors between dusk and dawn, wearing long-sleeved pants and shirts, and applying insect repellent.
For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.