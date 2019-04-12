The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Fisher-Price is recalling Rock ‘n Play sleepers after reported infant deaths related to the sleeper.
The recall was issued on Friday, April 12 for about the 4.7 million products.
The commission said since 2009, there have been over 30 infant deaths in the Rock 'n Play sleepers.
>>READ MORE: Report links 32 infant deaths to Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper, pediatrics group begs for recall<<
Consumers should stop using the products immediately and contact Fisher Price for a refund or voucher at (866) 812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.