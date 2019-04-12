Rock 'n Play sleeper

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price issues warning for ALL models of Fisher-Price Rock 'N Play sleeper.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Fisher-Price is recalling Rock ‘n Play sleepers after reported infant deaths related to the sleeper.

The recall was issued on Friday, April 12 for about the 4.7 million products.

The commission said since 2009, there have been over 30 infant deaths in the Rock 'n Play sleepers.

Consumers should stop using the products immediately and contact Fisher Price for a refund or voucher at (866) 812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or online.

