A man was rescued after his ATV went through the ice.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Filion Road Public Access in McKinley Township shortly after 8 p.m. on March 8.
Deputies said it was reported that an individual was out on the ice somewhere yelling for help. When crews arrived with an airboat, they learned that a Harbor Beach man had been riding his ATV back in from fishing and broke through the ice.
Other fisherman who were also on their way in heard the calls for help and were able to help locate the man and help him out of the water.
Deputies said the man refused medical treatment.
When asked why he was out on the ice with the warm weather, he reportedly told deputies the ice was still safe because he claimed there were areas where it was nearly a foot thick.
Deputies said they tried to impress upon him that there are numerous other areas of unsafe ice, but officials said he appeared unphased.
Arrangements are being made to remove his ATV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.