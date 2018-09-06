A Mid-Michigan boater was rescued after he was reportedly stranded on the Saginaw River.
Bay County Central Dispatch said the boater was rescued just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The 36-year-old man told officials he had been in the water near his capsized boat for nearly two days, dispatch said. However, Sheriff Troy Cunningham said investigators soon learned the man went out on his boat around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when he "hit something."
The man was brought to Veterans Memorial Park Boat Launch on M-13, south of Bay City, by a fisherman and taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gash on his forehead.
