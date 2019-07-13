Fishing Frenzy at annual Auburn Cornfest

Big or small, every catch at the Auburn Cornfest’s Fishing Frenzy matters.
Once kids get a fish on the line, they’re measured and recorded by the boy scout troop 141.
“We supply worms which is for the kids for fishing,” said Gayle Gibbon, with boy scout troop 141. “They have to bring their own fishing poles and that stuff but we also have trophies for three places for each age category.”
Because the competition is catch and release, everyone goes home with a prize instead. Families are even offered a free lunch too.
“It’s a good event for family to take time to do something together and that’s what’s nice about it. You’re not sitting in front of a TV or games and that you’re just out enjoying the weather,” Gibbon said.
With great conditions for reeling in the perfect catch more than 40 kids participated crowing up the Auburn pond.
About two years ago everything was taken out of the pond but now that it’s back it's one of the best years the Fishing Frenzy’s had.
“They’ve dug out two deep ends so the fish can hide now in the winter and they filled it up, put fish in it last year so that was the first time we’ve had it in two years,” Gibbon said.
Their hope for next year is the same kids come back a little older and the fish get a little bigger too.
