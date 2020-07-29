Five more Flint area businesses are getting some help with $37,000 in grants from Verizon.
The grants are meant to help small businesses with payroll, rent, and any additional operating costs.
These small businesses include:
- Elite Condor LLC
- R J Harris Corporation
- Maria's Garden and Farm Market LLC, d'Vine Wines
- Spectacular Spudz
- Millionaire cuts and styles
Verizon has contributed $7.5 million nationwide in support to small businesses, this includes $50,000 given to six businesses in the Flint area.
In total, 777 small businesses across the country have received grants from Verizon that range from $5,000 to $10,000 as part of the company’s #PayItForwardLIVE initiative.
Verizon said among the small businesses that have received the grants, 64% are women-owned, 90% are minority-owned, and 11% are veteran-owned.
