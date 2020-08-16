Michigan State Police responded to a crash on M-56 between Anderson Rd. and Old State Rd. in Iosco County on Aug. 16 just before 6 p.m.
According to police, the crash involved a car and a horse-drawn buggy.
Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that both vehicles were going northbound on M-65 when a rear-end collision occurred.
Five passengers of the buggy were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Two of those passengers were later airlifted to other medical facilities for serious injuries.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
