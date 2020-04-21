Five additional COVID-19 cases have been reported at the Meadows Assisted Living center in Owosso.
That brings the total to six confirmed cases. Four residents and two employees have tested positive, the Shiawassee County Health Department said in a press release on Tuesday, April 21.
Residents who have tested positive are isolated in the negative pressure unit, the health department said, adding two of the residents have been hospitalized.
The two employees who tested positive are self-isolating in their homes. They have no contact with residents and are required to avoid public spaces, the health department said.
The assisted living center is taking the following steps to protect staff and residents:
- All employees are being screened, including temperature checks, upon entrance to the facility and must wear PPE during their shift.
- Symptom monitoring has increased, including temperature checks from every shift to every four hours.
- All communal spaces continue to be closed and residents are quarantined to their rooms.
- A negative pressure unit has been set up and if any residents develop COVID-19 symptoms, they will be transferred to the unit.
