Life jackets likely saved the lives of fives people and a dog on Saginaw Bay Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard in Essexville, a 50-foot boat started sinking with five people and a dog on board.
Everyone was wearing a life jacket.
One person was already in the water when the Coast Guard crew arrived to help the group.
Coast guard officials said they can't emphasize enough the importance of wearing a life jacket while out on the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.