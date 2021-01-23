There are now five total cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 that have been identified in Washtenaw County, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.
The Washtenaw County Health Department has identified five cases and additional sequencing is going on for other possible cases already COVID-19 positive.
The Washtenaw County Health Department believes there could have been a possible public exposure. The department is recommending anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has recently traveled to a place where a new variant is circulating or has been recently exposed should get tested as a precaution.
