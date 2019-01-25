One family made the trip all the way from Florida just to go to the Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth.
“They’ve never seen any winter experience, no snow,” said Michael Medina, Florida resident.
There is a first time for everything and for the family from Florida it was their two daughters’ first time ever seeing snow.
And what better place to do it than the annual Snowfest.
“It’s been great. We’ve had a great time. We leave tomorrow so we’re kinda bummed but we’ve had a great time being here,” Michael said.
Michael said they made the trip from the Sunshine State just for Snowfest.
“I love it,” said Addison Medina, daughter.
Michael said their first stop off the plane was to the mall to get the Michigan winter essentials.
“Because in Florida you can’t find gloves, scarfs, hats, really anything warm. That was the first thing we did,” he said.
As temperatures will remain frigid during the event, two women said they knew it was going to be cold.
“You’re not a Michigan fan if you don’t come to Snowfest when it’s 40 below,” said Donna Yax, festival goer.
While the cold temperatures make it difficult for some festival goers, it is right on the money for the ice and snow sculptures.
“Lord, let it be this cold weather so we can have the sculptures because they put a lot into this. They really do,” said Jenice Mesraky, festival goer.
