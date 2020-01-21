Iguanas could be falling from above Tuesday night. It may sound like science fiction, but its not.
Officials at the National Weather Service in Miami posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon warning of iguanas falling from trees.
Iguanas are cold blooded and the NWS said when temperatures dip into the 40s iguanas can become immobile.
So they may look dead, but they're not.
South Florida is bracing for temperatures in the 30s and 40 Tuesday night.
