Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to honor the service of a veteran who was lost to the Korean War.
Flags should be lowered to half-staff throughout the state on Thursday, Nov. 14, which coincides with Sgt. Walter Tobin Jr’s funeral.
“Sergeant Tobin served our country with honor and dignity,” Whitmer said. “After so many years of uncertainty, the return of Sergeant Tobin’s remains will help to provide some closure to his family. I have lowered the flags to honor his life, and serve as our state’s appreciation to finally have him home.”
Tobin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regimental Combat Team.
In 1950, Tobin’s unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir. At 22-years-old, Tobin was listed missing in action.
His remains were found and identified close to 70 years after he was killed in the attack.
He will be buried in Glen Arbor on Nov. 14 with military honors.
Residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Friday, Nov. 15.
