Gov. Gretchen Whitmer orders flags lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of Michigan Army Master Sergeant.
Flags on state grounds in honor of Master Sergeant Jeffrey Saum, who was laid to rest Saturday.
Saum was born in the Republic of Panama but grew up in Big Rapids. He enlisted in the Army after graduating high school in 2006.
He died on December 7, 2020 while in active duty.
“Our state mourns the loss of Army Master Sergeant Jeffrey Saum as he is laid to rest today,” Whitmer said. “The flags will be lowered to honor his life and signal our gratitude for his selfless service to our state and nation in the United States Army. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Master Sergeant Jeffrey Saum had spent his entire career in active duty when he passed away on December 7, 2021 at the age of 33 years old. He was previously deployed in support of Iraqi Freedom/Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom, Special Operations Joint Task Force to Afghanistan, Operation Atlantic Resolve, and the CENTCOM Commanders Counter Terrorism Crisis Response Force to Iraq.
Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff to honor Saum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.