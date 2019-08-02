Chief Warrant Officer Kevin Sullivan will be honored with a military funeral on Monday, Aug. 5th. In honor of his military service, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered flags to be displayed at half-staff throughout the state.
“Kevin Sullivan dedicated his life to service to this nation, and for that we are truly grateful,” Whitmer said. “We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude that we will work hard to repay every day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”
Sullivan was killed during a training exercise at Fort Pickett, Virginia, when a tree fell during a storm.
The 34-year-old Michigan native served two tours of duty in the Middle East and continued service in the Army Reserve.
He is survived by his parents, sister and fiancé.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.