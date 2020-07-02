Flint Mayor Neeley is reminding residents that gatherings of over 100 people are not allowed per Gov. Whitmer’s executive order and the city will add additional enforcement for pop-up parties.
No festivals or large gatherings are permitted in the city.
“We remain in a pandemic,” Mayor Neeley said. “We want everyone to enjoy the summer safely and we need everyone’s help and cooperation to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Mayor Neeley also noted that the city supports all people’s ability to peacefully gather and protest.
The city released a list of actions taken by the city:
- The City of Flint will not issue permits to allow any festivals or large gatherings while the governor’s executive order remains in effect.
- The City of Flint is increasing patrols this weekend and both the Michigan State Police and the University of Michigan-Flint are working in conjunction with the Flint Police Department to increase police presence when and where needed.
- Police will actively enforce violations of open intox laws.
- Additional signage expressly forbidding loitering will be posted as appropriate in problem areas.
- Closing hours for City Parks will be posted and enforced. All city parks are closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. per city ordinance.
“Flint is a welcoming community and we appreciate becoming a destination for young people. Someday we will welcome these crowds to our great city. Now is not the time,” Mayor Neeley said.
