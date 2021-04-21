The city of Flint is using additional enforcement against the property owners and absentee landlords of Richfield Court Apartments after Flint announced all the residents have been placed in alternative housing.
All Richfield Court residents were offered emergency housing when the complex was condemned in February, the city said. According to the city, 84 residents have been provided with alternative housing with the help from the United Way and Genesee Youth Corp’s Street Outreach team.
“Our partners have stepped up in amazing ways to serve the residents of the city of Flint and we are thankful,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
The owners were ordered to prove no one was living in the property and all buildings were boarded up properly when the apartments were condemned. According to the city, they failed to do that.
The property owners have been ordered by the court to put $20,000 to fund Flint’s efforts in escrow. The city will begin boarding up the buildings after April 30. All utilities will be disconnected on that same day.
“These buildings simply are not fit for human occupancy. The landlord failed their residents and this community,” Neeley said. “We will continue to aggressively seek legal recourse against them.”
