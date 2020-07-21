The mayor of Flint is vowing to reduce violent crime in his city.
Mayor Sheldon Neeley stood with clergy members and law enforcement officers on Tuesday, July 21 to announce new initiatives for getting guns off the streets while putting more police officers on patrol.
“We’re at the intersection of a crisis. We find ourselves directing traffic and trying to make sure we do this in the best possible way to safeguard life,” Neeley said.
Neeley used the metaphor to announce new city actions for combating crime in Flint, which is already handling pandemic problems, fighting the scourge of COVID-19, and dealing with a wave of unrest that was triggered by the killing of George Floyd.
“We’re really trying to do our very best to calm the nerves and spirits of people in our community. And now we have an uptick in crime,” Neeley said.
The uptick is threatening residents and challenging a newly formed coalition of regional law enforcement in maintaining order.
“As we watch the numbers grow of violent crime in our community, we have to do more than our best,” Neeley said.
Neeley announced new recruiting of officers from the Flint community to fill 14 open positions, a new special criminal investigative unit to track down illegal guns, and a gun buy-back program to stem the tide of weapons like those used in a recent string of deadly shootings.
“$50 for long guns, $100 for handguns, and it’s a no questions asked. People can come in, present us with the firearm, we will give them the money, they’re on their way,” Flint Police Chief Phil Hart said.
Pastor Jeffrey Hawkins, a member of the Flint Advisory Council, has lost two of his children to gun violence.
“This violence has to stop. Everybody has to be accountable, the city, the residents, but I believe we can do it,” Hawkins said.
