As police continue to battle violent crime across Flint, the city is taking another approach to stop the violence.
It comes after Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency last week over gun violence.
“There’s this very tragic thing called gun violence in our community,” Neeley said. “We must work with our young people to teach them de-escalation tactics to provide a level opportunity for them to be able to be productive citizens.”
It’s summer camp to combat violence and it’s called the Super Summer Fun Camp.
“Though we are facing many crises in our society, in our community, this worldwide uptick in violence and crimes,” Neeley said.
Neeley said this camp, hosted at the Cathedral of Faith Ministries Church of God in Christ, will coincide with his anti-crime initiative and state of emergency aimed at stopping the riding crime and gun violence in Flint.
“We saw fit to be able to declare an emergency and when we have an emergency, we have partners like Pastor Chris Martin,” Neeley said.
The free camp will host about 100 kids ages 6 to 21-years-old. It will run from Aug. 20 through Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Neeley, Martin, and officials with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint say the camp will be full of recreational, enrichment, and sports activities – along with ways to deter kids from getting into trouble and straying away from violence.
“De-escalate these crimes. We are truly a sum of all of our parts. Gun violence does not just strike one person. It strikes all of us. You know, it takes away a potential of a community if we lose a life. We don’t know what that life could have supported in our community. And so this is a challenge for all of us and it’s time for all of us to step up,” Neeley said.
