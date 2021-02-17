An apartment complex in Flint is set to be condemned and the city is working to help relocate residents.
The City of Flint announced Wednesday the Richfield Court Apartment complex would be condemned after "deplorable conditions" at the complex led to a series of legal actions from the city.
In December, , the City of Flint Building and Safety Inspections division ordered four buildings to be demolished and two others were condemned. City officials said conditions have deteriorated rapidly. Inspectors have found water flowing down the halls from broken pipes and basements flooded with both water and sometimes sewage.
A notice of condemnation for the property was issued Wednesday. The City of Flint also filed a nuisance complaint and motion for a preliminary restraining order in Genesee Circuit Court in order to force owners to allow the city access to the property to ensure the safety of residents.
About 80 people are believed to be living in the buildings and city officials is working with social services in the area to get them help.
“Together, we are working with our community partners to assist these families that find themselves in this unfortunate situation through no fault of their own,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We are aggressively pursuing any and every legal option against the property owners. These bad actors have been an issue for years and we will hold them accountable.”
Residents are being encouraged to utilize emergency shelters. A mobile service center has also been set up for direct access to services.
