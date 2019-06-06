Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reminds boaters to always double check drain plugs before heading out into the water after two men were rescued Thursday morning.
Caseville Fire and Caseville Police responded to a report of a capsized boat in the canal between Beadle Bay Marina and Wild Fowl Bay just before 10:30 a.m.
Mark Lackney, 78, and Danny Middleton, 65, from the Flint area, set out in a 16-foot fishing boat, but it started to take on water and overturned.
The two men were clinging to the side of the boat when local residents in a private boat and emergency personnel pulled them to safety.
The two men were in the water for about 15 minutes and refused medical treatment.
When their boat was recovered by Bay Marine Salvage it was discovered it was missing its stern drain plug.
