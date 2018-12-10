Subway is spending the season of giving by helping those who give back.
Subway locations in the Flint area will be delivering more than 1,400 sandwiches to 11 local non-profits.
It’s the company’s way of saying thank you to those that give tirelessly to others.
It’s a mission that takes place all week long.
East Side Soup Kitchen is the featured drop off location which is at 10:30 a.m.
