Police said two women from the Flint-area where arrested after they tried to steal $1,900 worth of electronics at a Target during a charitable event held by local law enforcement.
Bloomfield Township Police said it happened on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at the Target at 2400 S. Telegraph Rd in Bloomfield Hills.
Police officers from the Bloomfield Township, Sylvan Lake, Keego Harbor, and Orchard Lake Police Departments were participating in the Shop with a Cop event.
The event gives Christmas presents to children in need.
At about 7:30 p.m. police were questioning two women suspected of shoplifting.
Police took 18-year-old Dana Johnson of Flint and 40-year-old Keiana Wilson of Burton into custody and they were charged with felony retail fraud.
Bloomfield Township Police said they tried to steal $1,900 worth of electronics from the store.
They were arraigned in the 48th District Court. Johnson’s bond was set at $250,000 and Wilson’s Bond was set at $20,000.
Wilson’s bond was paid and she was released on Thursday, Dec. 20.
The two women will appear in court on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.