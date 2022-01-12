Two art organizations in Flint received $25,000, as announced by Congressman Dan Kildee.
The funding will help increase access to culture, dance and theater in the community.
“Michigan’s Fifth District is home to world-class arts organizations, museums and theaters. These institutions draw visitors from across Michigan who patron local businesses, supporting our local economy, and they inspire us to think creatively and embrace other cultures and points of view,” Kildee said. “These federal resources will allow Flint arts institutions to continue and expand the ways they enrich our community. In Congress, I will continue to work to bring federal resources to mid-Michigan.”
The awards come from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Grants for the Arts Projects program. This program supports public engagement and access to art including the creation of art, art education and integrating art into the community.
Art projects supported by the awards include:
• $15,000 in federal funds for El Ballet Folklorico Estudiantil to support instruction, performances and professional development in traditional Mexican music, theater and folkloric dance.
• $10,000 in federal funds for the Flint Institute of Music to support the creation of new work initiatives and new work play development activities at the Flint Repertory Theatre.
“We are very grateful to Congressman Kildee and the National Endowment for the Arts for support to provide programs of Mexican Folkloric Dance, Mariachi Music & Bilingual Theater for our community. With NEA funding, our ability to provide cultural programs for Hispanic youth is greatly increased. Although Hispanics have the highest drop-out rate, cultural arts programs, such as ours, can help to maintain the home/school connection which is a key factor in keeping kids interested in school and productive in our society,” said S. Quintanilla, Director, El Ballet Folklorico Estudiantil & Mariachi.
“It is always so wonderfully appreciated when we receive grants from NEA. These monies are invaluable because they not only allow us to continue providing diverse, tangible, quality programs to our community, but they validate the importance of the arts as a whole,” explained Flint Institute of Music CEO Rodney Lontine. “After the last two years, we need to continue to work together to ensure we don’t lose what is so beneficial: keeping artists doing what they do best and giving our neighbors the opportunity to be part of it. Thank you, again, to NEA and to Congressman Kildee. You’ve both been generous supporters for many years.”
