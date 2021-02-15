The city of Flint is asking its residents not to park on the streets overnight.
The request is for Feb. 15 through Feb. 16 due to the large amounts of snowfall expected in the area.
"Our crews are out there day and night, working hard to clear the streets and make them safe for the residents of Flint," Transportation Director John Daly said. "We have been able to increase plowing in the neighborhoods. Residents can help by not parking in the street so that our plows can better clear the roadway."
