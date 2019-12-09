The city of Flint is behind schedule for the current water tests reporting period and it is asking residents for help.
The city needs to conduct water quality tests at a minimum of 60 homes considered at risk of having lead service lines by Dec. 31.
City crews have already collected about 20 samples.
The testing is required for Flint to remain in compliance with the federal Lead and Copper Rule and the state's Safe Drinking Water Act, the city said in a press release.
“We need to raise awareness of the importance of our city’s ongoing water testing. The testing is important and we need residents’ help,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We must continue to monitor the safety of our water. If you or someone in your home is asked to submit a water sample, please do.”
The city said it is behind schedule because of the ongoing line replacement work being done throughout the city.
The city is teaming up with the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, and the state of Michigan to meet the deadline.
Residents should be on the lookout for Community Outreach and Resident Education (CORE) teams. They will be driving Habitat for Humanity trucks and have identification badges.
The CORE teams will be recruiting households to participate in the testing.
Neeley wants to remind residents service line replacement crews are continuing to work throughout the city.
“This is for the safety of our city and generations to come. I urge all homeowners to allow our work crews and contractors access to check your service lines and replace any lead pipes,” Neeley said.
To opt-in to the service line replacement project or to check the status of your service lines, call 810-410-1133, email fasststart@cityofflint.com, or click here.
