The city of Flint is encouraging residents to protect themselves from COVID-19 and recent sparks of violence by avoiding house parties this New Year’s Eve.
“We’re doing this to be proactive. This is a proactive move, a proactive reminder on how to safeguard ourselves and our families,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Recent COVID-19 spikes and violence in Flint have caused Neeley to reiterate the importance of bringing in the new year on a smaller scale.
“This is encouragement from this mayor of this community to ask people to observe good judgement around this holiday,” Neeley said.
The mayor cites the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people from two or fewer households. Violating that order could result in a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to six months of jail time and a $200 fine.
Neeley is urging residents to prevent spreading the virus and violence, especially after the weekend Flint had last week where four people were shot and killed.
Flint Police Chief Terence Green said violence has been increasingly associated with house parties.
“This year has been incredibly challenging because of COVID-19 itself, as well as the increase in violence it has sparked,” Green said. “We need residents to know that house parties have in multiple cases turned violent, even deadly.”
Neeley said the violence is senseless.
“Especially when we lose a life of a 10-month-old baby. But what we’re saying, let’s reduce the opportunity for these negative types of engagements. Let’s reduce these things by not having large gatherings,” Neeley said.
Neeley said everyone attending any gathering must wear masks and people from different households must stay at least six feet away from each other.
“Let’s be safe this holiday weekend. Let’s celebrate this holiday weekend. Let’s celebrate life. Let’s celebrate being here in a productive, positive way,” Neeley said.
