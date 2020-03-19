An employee at General Motor's Flint Assembly Plant has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to GM spokesperson David Barnas, the employee has been absent from the plant since March 5.
Barnas said GM found out about the employee's diagnosis last on Thursday.
The employee has been out on medical leave since March 5 and is receiving medical care.
This comes after the Flint plant decided to shut down production a day before schedule.
Steve Dawes, the UAW Region I director, announced Thursday evening the plant would close immediately citing growing concerns of COVID-19.
Dawes said they were planning on shutting down operations on March 20, but decided to close a day early.
Other GM plants are still winding down their production tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.