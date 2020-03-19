The General Motors assembly plant in Flint is shutting down operations immediately due to growing concerns of COVID-19, according to Steve Dawes, the UAW Region I director.
Dawes said they were planning on shutting down operations on March 18, but decided to close a day early.
Other GM plants are still winding down their production tomorrow.
