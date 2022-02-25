A Flint attorney is boasting about the qualifications of President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
If confirmed, Jackson would become the first black woman justice in the court's 233-year history.
Trachelle Young is a Flint attorney with over 25 years of experience.
"I see her, and I see unlimited potential," Young said. "To see a black woman that has the possibility to sit on the highest court in our nation, for me it's as big as our first black president."
She is also involved with helping residents seek justice for the Flint water crisis as one of the attorneys involved in a class action lawsuit. She said it is Jackson's service that she admires.
"To work your way up from the bottom to the top, means you really understand the flaws of the system, the power of the law and you're able to use that," Young said. "So, to go from working as a public defender to then becoming a judge to then serving on the us sentencing commission...I just have so much respect for her because she's actually earned where she is and where I think she's going."
Young praised the federal judge's credentials, noting her time as editor for the Harvard Law Review and her ability to break through adversity during her career. She is hopeful for the added perspective Jackson would bring to the court if confirmed.
"I'm going to make sure that we as a community support her, and not just because she's black, not just because she's a woman, but because she is a qualified candidate who actually clerked for Justice Breyer," Young said.
As for the magnitude of the moment, Young sees the nomination and potential confirmation as something that all women and little girls can be inspired by.
"What it means to somebody like me to see an African American woman like me, somebody with glasses, my skin tone, natural hair, I love it," she said. "I think little girls everywhere will see hope and potential in what she's able to do and what she's already done."
