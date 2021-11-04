The city of Flint received a two-year grant of $1 million from the Small Business Association (SBA) as part of the Community Navigator Pilot Program for targeted outreach to small businesses in underserved communities, according to the city.
“The city of Flint is home to a variety of entrepreneurs that have chosen to grow their businesses in this amazing city,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “This grant will allow us to continue the much-needed work in the area of economic development.”
The Community Navigator Pilot Program seeks to work with various entrepreneurial organizations and industries by providing assistance during economic recovery through measures such as:
• financial assistance and access to capital
• contracting and procurement
• marketing, operations, business development, and exporting
• industry-specific training
The local grant is for organizations who support a region, municipality, city, tribal, or rural community with a total service population of less than 500,000 people, starting in December 2021.
“This grant will allow us to meet entrepreneurs where they are and help expand their resources for sustainable growth in Flint,” said Khalfani Stephens, City of Flint Economic Development Director. “We are grateful to be one of the 32 organizations in the nation given this wonderful opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.