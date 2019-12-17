Sick of being worried about those packages dropped at your house while you are at work? A Flint bar has a solution for you.
Chilly’s Bar is offering to have your stuff shipped there, to keep the “dirt bags” from stealing them.
RELATED: Repeat “porch pirates” could face felony charges in Michigan
In a post on their social media page, the bar said all you need to do is have your packages shipped to their location, stop by after work, and show your ID to get your packages “safe and sound”.
Chilly’s Bar said delivery must be after 9:30 a.m. They are located at 2017 Davison Road in Flint, 48506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.