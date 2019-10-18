The Stable in Saginaw closed shop in February after 47 years in business.
The ski-shop was one of the last of its kind in the Tri-Cities.
Store owner Denny Whalen said after working 50 years in the business, it was time for him to retire.
But a post on a Flint-based company’s Facebook page said a revival is in the works.
Shumaker’s Ski and Snowboard said it’s reopening the Saginaw site with more information to come.
