Allegiant will be offering a new route from Flint to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport starting on Nov. 24.
To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $69.
However, to take advantage of the deal, travelers must buy their tickets by tomorrow.
“We’re very happy to bring the people of Flint a new, nonstop option for travel to Sarasota-Bradenton,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant Vice President of Planning and Revenue. “We know local area residents will enjoy our convenient, affordable service to get away to beautiful southwest Florida this winter.”
The new route will operate twice weekly.
Allegiant now serves five cities from Bishop International Airport.
“The fine, white sand beaches of Sarasota-Bradenton have been loved by our southeast Michigan passengers for decades. This is the first time in the history of our airport that we have been able to provide our passengers with nonstop service to this region of Florida’s Gulf Coast,” said Nino Sapone, Airport Deputy Director. “To have that service on Allegiant, with their amazing ultra-low-cost fares and vacation packages, just makes it all the sweeter.”
Travelers can find flight days and times on Allegiant’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.