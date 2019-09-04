The Flint Bishop International Airport is launching a new non-stop flight to Charlotte, North Carolina.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The first American Airlines flight from Charlotte will be touching down with stock cars escorting it down the taxiway to gate 11.
The airport is also celebrating with a water cannon salute water arch over the first incoming plane.
Charlotte is known as the “Queen City” and the home of NASCAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.