The Public Safety team at the Flint Bishop Airport captured the first ever Great Horned Owl at the airport on Thursday.
The airport was taking suggestions from the public to name the owl on Thursday. The Great Horned Owl, also known as the Tiger Owl, was banded then relocated by United States Fish and Wildlife.
When any airport in the United States finds wildlife that can be relocated away from airports, they with the USDA to help find the animal a more natural habitat.
(1) comment
Name it "Body Odor", because it flies around the state's armpit.
